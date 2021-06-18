No. D-202-CV 2021 03431
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 03431
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kenna Jeanne Rockwell Sexton
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kenna Jeanne Rockwell Sexton, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kenna Jeanne Rockwell Sexton
Proposed Name
Zakary Amicus Rockwell
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 7th day of July 2021, at the hour of 2:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kenna Sexton
Kenna Jeanne Rockwell Sexton
HCS Pub. June 18, 25, 2021