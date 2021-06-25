Notice of Public Auction
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A64 Wilson, Toya 1709 Sierra Norte Loop NE Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Books, Furniture, Household Items, Mattresses, Dressers, Bins,
Unit A195 Macias, Versavela 321 timber rd Bernalillo, nm 87004 Boxes, bins, collectables, Lawn and garden, bicycle, cell phone, chairs, clothes dryer, file cabinet, hand tools, ladder, lawn mower, refrigerators, rug, side tables, tires, vacuum, walker, washing machine, fencing, ice cooler, weed eater, ac, rims
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. June 25, July 2, 2021