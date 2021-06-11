Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 302 Train, Angela 10915 Haines Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 household items, clothing, sporting goods, electronics, tools,
Unit 152 Stephens, Kyle 7100 Natalie Ave NBE #192 AlbQUERQUE, nm 87110 household items, car jack, hand truck, fridge, appliances, furniture, dollies, carts, clothes,
Unit 036 Pearson, Mark 409 Meadow Lake RD Los Lunas, NM 87031 bbq grill, bedframe, mattress, coolers, bar stools, lawn chair, walker, laundry baskets, bedding
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. June 11, 18, 2021