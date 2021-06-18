Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit C05 Johnson, Brent A. 11800 Montgomery BLVD NE Apt 1073 Albuquerque, NM 87111 Furniture, Dresser, Mattress, Microwave, Vaccuum, rug, shelving the auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. June 18, 25, 2021