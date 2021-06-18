Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, on Thursday the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:00 AM.
Unit 12029 Neal, Abbe 4440 Morris St NE #214 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Furniture, Home Decor, Boxes, Bags.
Unit 60044 Booth, Terry D. 5256 Wyoming Blvd NE B-25 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Boxes, luggage, safe, filing cabinet, brief case.
Unit 17010 Harmon, Nicole M. 3109 Vermont St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110: Shelving, furniture, bicycle, frames, TV.
Unit 70031 Neal, Abbe 4440 Morris St NE #214 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Misc Furniture, Microwave, Boxes, Bags. Unit 15026 Beard, Dekare A. 7600 Roberts St NE Albuquerque, NM 87109: Furniture, lamps, cabinets, rugs, safe, table, chairs.
Unit 60006 Morgan, Jeremiah C. 9420 Admiral Nimitz Ave Albuquerque, NM 87111: Furniture, couch, tires, gym bag, power tools, washer, dryer.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. June 18, 25, 2021