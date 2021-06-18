PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on June 28th, 2021 at 6:00 PM. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for the following storage units:
314, Trinette D. Bridges, 1521 Indians School Rd NE Apt D2003 Albuquerque, NM 87102, household: 505, Marcelo Diazfranco, 703 Vista Del Pueblo St NW, household:
508, Monique Gurule, 10315 Sandy Trail RD SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, household:
554A, Eric Hoggs, 3515 National Parks HWY Carlsbad, NM 88220, household:
520C, Heather Lucero, 100 59th st Sw apt2 Albuquerque, NM 87121, household.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. June 18, 25, 2021