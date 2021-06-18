PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of July, 2021 at 9:00 AM. RightSpace Storage – Los Lunas, 801 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM, 87031. Personal property described and belonging to the individual listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit E03, Jinjer D. Gutierrez, 1635 La Mancha Lane, Bosque Farms, NM 87068. Kitchen Items, furniture, clothes, suitcases, vacuum.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. June 18, 25, 2021