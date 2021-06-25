PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On August 09, 2021 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same
1967 Pontiac Catalina VIN 252677P164315. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Steve or Curtis Fairbanks of Rio Rancho, NM. In the amount of $1536.08. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. June 25, July 2, 2021