Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. June 21st, 2021. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.
5X5 UNIT (F579) Natalie Duprey, 9709 West Bound Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Pallet Furniture, Shampooer, Bins, Household items.
5X10 UNIT (A111) Miguel R. Diaz, 5621 Como Acoma Rd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Table and Chairs, Motorized Scooter, Boxes, Household Items, Stroller.
10×10 UNIT (C425) Jojola Dava and Mat Apodaca, 9732 Westbound Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Miscellaneous Household Items, Furniture, Boxes.
HCS Pub. June 4, 11, 2021