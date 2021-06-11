Storage Sale
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE:
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposal of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on
June 21st, 2021 at 2:00PM.
Unit #014 Contents belonging to:
Lacy Myers
PO Box 435
Veguita, NM 87062
Included but not limited to:
boxes and bags
Unit #134 Contents belonging to:
Shea Johnson
428 A. Chaparral Dr.
Chaparral, NM 88081
Included but not limited to:
Furniture and boxes
HCS Pub. June 11, 18, 2021