No. CV 2021 004132
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Destiny Danielle Montoya Blake
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Destiny Danielle Montoya Blake, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Destiny Danielle Montoya Blake
Proposed Name
Destiny Danielle Montoya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of August 2021, at the hour of 3:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Destiny Danielle Montoya Blake
Destiny Danielle Montoya Blake
HCS Pub. July 16, 23, 2021