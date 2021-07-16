No. CV 2021 004258
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 004258
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Heather Ashley Salazar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
TELEPHONIC
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Heather Ashley Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Heather Ashley Salazar
Proposed Name
Heather Abeyta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 24th day of August 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code: 3334679#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Heather Ashley Salazar
Heather Ashley Salazar
HCS Pub. July 16, 23, 2021