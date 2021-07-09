No. CV 2021 04082
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 04082
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ronald Angelo Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ronald Angelo Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ronald Angelo Chavez
Proposed Name
Angelo Bentley Morgan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 11th day of August 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ronald Angelo Chavez
Ronald Angelo Chavez
HCS Pub. July 9, 16, 2021