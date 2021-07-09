No. D-1314-CV-2021-00516
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF VALENCIA
13TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-1314-CV-2021-00516
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION
FOR NAME CHANGE FOR
ANDREA NAVARRETE , Petitioner
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable James Lawrence Sanchez, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Valencia County, New Mexico, at 8:45 a.m. on the 8th day of September 2021 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from:
Andrea Navarrete to
Andrea Natalee Griego
Phillip Romero, Court Manager
By: /s/Alexia Burkhard, Judicial Specialist
Submitted by:
SPANN, HOLLOWWA & ARTLEY
By: /s/ Sean K. Hollowwa
Sean K. Hollowwa, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner Andrea Navarrete
P.O. Box 1307
Albuquerque, NM 87103
(505) 243-3525
[email protected]
HCS Pub. July 9, 16, 2021