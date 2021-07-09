No. D-202-CV 2021 03797
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 03797
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nichelle Lynn Archuleta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nichelle Lynn Archuleta, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nichelle Lynn Archuleta
Proposed Name
Nichelle Lynn Pino
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 29th day of July 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nichelle Lynn Archuleta
Nichelle Lynn Archuleta
HCS Pub. July 9, 16, 2021