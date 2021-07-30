No. D-202-CV 2021 04339
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 04339
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Caden Lily Hallenbeck
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Caden Lily Hallenbeck, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Caden Lily Hallenbeck
Proposed Name
Caden Luka Hallenbeck
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13 day of September 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am,
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Caden Hallenbeck
Caden Lily Hallenbeck
HCS Pub. July 30, August 6, 2021