Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of August, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit C07 JARAMILLO, SHANNON 616 Torretta Dr sw Albuquerque, NM 87121 Furniture, boxes, mattress, bikes printer,,
Unit K23 Chavez, John 200 Washington St NE Apt A Albuquerque, NM 87108 bike, boxes, clothing, luggage, house hold items,
Unit P13 STINNETT, BRIAN K. 2600 AMERICARE COURT APT#10206 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Toys, wash and dryer, Furniture, boxes, bins household goods, practice amplifier,
Unit E13 Torres, Briana 9500 Santala Place NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 clothing adult and children, Kitchen items, car sear, stroller, keyboard, meat slicer, morrow,
Unit K51 Gallegos, Ted 9709 CERRO LARGO PL NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87114 boxes, electronics, mattress, tv, vacuum,
Unit O26 Pena, Josephine 5116 Orion Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 clothing rack, furniture, boxes, bikes, crates, bags, suitcase, child ATV, totes, tires,
Unit L36 Platero, Eloit 163 Blue Moon LP Albuquerque, NM 87026 furniture,
Unit N58 CLAY, NOVELLA A. 320 Roma NE APT 14 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102 mattresses, toys, boxes, clothes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above-referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 23, 30, 2021