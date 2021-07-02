Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of July 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit L41 GARINO, TERRY 218 SHARON DR NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123 furniture, clothing, household goods, toys, scooter, ladders, yard tools,
Unit S33 GARINO, TERRY 218 SHARON DR NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123 antique furniture, piano, beds, paintings, refrigerator,
Unit P02 ONSUREZ, RICHARD E. 7609 CLEGHORN CRT Albuquerque, NM 87120 boxes, stereo, highchair, sofa, art, file cabinet, safe, mattress,
Unit J66 Salazar, Jennifer 513 McKnight ave ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Tools, bins, boxes, electronics, bikes,
Unit J19 TORRES, ANNA 8150 Sand Springs Circle NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 furniture, household items, car seat, bins boxes,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above-referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 2, 2021