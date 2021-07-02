PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 06/29/2021
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On SEPT 17TH, 2021 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: DODGE
Year/Model: 1978 MH
Title Number: _____
VIN: F44CA8V719813
License Number:
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 4578.00
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
JUNE 18TH, 2021.
Signed Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. July 2, 9, 2021