Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on August 16, 2021 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
109E – Hamilton 4011 Montgomery Blvd ne Apt K17 ABQ, NM 87109 Household
751 – Fabiani 2525 Del Norte Dr. SW ABQ, NM 87105 Antiques, household, boxes
754E- Longo 512 Las Marias Drv SE ABQ, NM 87124 Wood working equipment and supplies
905 (308) – Cordova 506 Irene AVE Moriarty, NM 87035 Household
708 – Escudero 2300 Diamond Mesa TRL SW APT 5302 ABQ, NM 87121 Tires and equipment
HCS Pub. July 30, August 6, 2021