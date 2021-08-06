Case No. D-202-CV-2021-04407
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-CV-2021-04407
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charlene Michele Killoran, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Charlene Michele Killoran
Proposed Name
Charlene Michele Cortese
This Petition will be heard before Honorable Judge Beatrice J. Brickhouse, on the 2nd day of September 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico via Zoom videoconference.
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED
CORTEZ & HOSKOVEC, LLC
/s/ Pamela L. Faris
PAMELA L. FARIS
Attorney for Petitioner
6121 Indian School Rd. NE, Ste. 203
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 247-1726
p[email protected]
HCS Pub. August 6, 13, 2021