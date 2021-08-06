No. CV 2021 004618
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 004618
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Olivia Henry
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Zachariah Timothy Henry
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Olivia Henry, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Zachariah Timothy Henry
Proposed Name
Zachariah Timothy Soto
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of September 2021, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Olivia Henry
Olivia Henry
HCS Pub. August 6, 13, 2021