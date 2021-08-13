No. CV 2021 004624
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 004624
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Adan Herrera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Adan Herrera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Adan Herrera
Proposed Name
Adan Jose Herrera
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 9th day of September 2021, at the hour of 2:05 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Adan Herrera
Jose Adan Herrera
HCS Pub. August 13, 20, 2021