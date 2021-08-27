No. CV 2021 4831
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 4831
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROBERT GARY INFANTE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBERT GARY INFANTE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ROBERT GARY INFANTE
Proposed Name
R. G. INFANTE
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua Allison, District Judge, on the 5th day of October 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robert Gary Infante
ROBERT GARY INFANTE
HCS Pub. August 27, September 3, 2021