No. D-202-CV 2021 004622
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
John William Raymond
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that John William Raymond, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
John William Raymond
Proposed Name
Johnny William Claymore
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7th day of October 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ John William Raymond
John William Raymond
HCS Pub. August 13, 20, 2021