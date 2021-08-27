No. D-202-CV 2021 004910
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 004910
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anessa Monae Anaya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Layla Grace Mascareno-Haidle
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anessa Monae Anaya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Layla Grace Mascareno-Haidle
Proposed Name
Layla Grace Anaya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 5th day of October 2021, at the hour of 9:00 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anessa Monae Anaya
Anessa Monae Anaya
HCS Pub. August 27, September 3, 2021