No. D-202-CV 2021 04548
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 04548
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Charles Duane Hotchkiss
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Duane Hotchkiss, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Charles Duane Hotchkiss
Proposed Name
Duane Charles Hotchkiss
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 1st day of September 2021, at the hour of 1:40 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Charles Duane Hotchkiss
Charles Duane Hotchkiss
HCS Pub. August 6, 13, 2021