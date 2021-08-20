No. D-202-CV-2021 04675
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 04675
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SUSANNE ANNETTE ANDERSON-RIEDEL
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SUSANNE ANNETTE ANDERSON-RIEDEL, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
SUSANNE ANNETTE ANDERSON-RIEDEL
Proposed Name
SUSANNE ANNETTE ANDERSON
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge, on the 1st day of September 2021, at the hour of 1:20 p.m.
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ SUSANNE ANNETTE ANDERSON-RIEDEL
SUSANNE ANNETTE ANDERSON-RIEDEL
HCS Pub. August 20, 27, 2021