No. D-202-CV-2021 04835
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 04835
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rachel Marie Lozano
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel Marie Lozano, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rachel Marie Lozano
Proposed Name
Rachel Marie Montoya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of September 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rachel Lozano
Rachel Lozano
HCS Pub. August 20, 27, 2021