No. D-202-CV 2021 4793
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 4793
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mia Thomson Alexander
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mia Thomson Alexander, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mia Thomson Alexander
Proposed Name
Miia LiMing Thomson Alexander
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 21 2021, at the hour of 10:15 AM
by telephone. Please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mia Thomson Alexander
Mia Thomson Alexander
HCS Pub. August 27, September 3, 2021