No. D1329 CV-2021-1178
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
13TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION
FOR NAME CHANGE AND/OR BIRTH DATE CORRECTION FOR
Geraldine Teresa Dianne Trujillo, Petitioner
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAMEAND/OR BIRTHDATE CORRECTION
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable James A. Noel, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, SANDOVAL County, New Mexico, at 8:30 a.m. on the 18th day of August 2021 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTHDATE CORRECTION from:
Geraldine Teresa Dianne Trujillo to Diane Geraldine Trujillo
AUDREY GARCIA, Court Manager
By: /s/ Guzman, Judicial Specialist
Submitted by:
/s/ Geraldine Teresa Dianne Trujillo
Diane G. Storm AKA/ Geraldine Teresa Dianne Trujillo
HCS Pub. August 6, 13, 2021