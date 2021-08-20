Public Auction
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of September 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit J44 Estrada, Riana 1807 sunshine Ter ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 furniture,
Unit C25 SANCHEZ, YARITZA 326 W aviation dr Tucson, AZ 85714 4 mattress, household items, 2 box spring, furniture, clothing,
Unit I85 Armijo, Gabriel 508 la poblana Albuquerque, NM 87124 TV scooter, hydraulic jack, furniture, bags, bed frame, weights,
Unit D09 ZAMBRANO, JEROME 8324 HAWKEYE RD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Gardening tools, jack, construction materials, ladders, bicycle, toolbox for vehicle,
Unit N02 JOHNSON, TAWNY 7701 SANTA LUCIA ST NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Desk, chair, beds, boxes, totes, suitcase, lamps,
Unit E04 Gutierrez, Desiree 247 Estancia NW Apt. A, Albuquerque, NM 87105 game of thrones collectible, Washer and dryer, microwave, fans, living room set, queen box spring, lamp, living room table set, chairs, and boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above-referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. August 20, 27, 2021