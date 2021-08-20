Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of September, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 044 GARCIA, ERIC 6100 CORTADERIA NE 3818 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87111 Boxs, Weights, Furniture, CDS, Misc items, Lamps,
Unit 54 Renfroe, Cherokee P.O. Box 53 Angel Fire, NM 87710 Ski Boots, Craft Supplies,Bins,Clothes,Furniture, Misc Items,
Unit 316 Moya, Mark 1601 Hiawatha Dr. NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 Bicycle, Guitar Case, Art, Microwave, Tire, Clothes, Furniture, Misc Items,
Unit E03 Vargas, Aurora Rosario Ignasita 4051 Montgomery BLVD NE Apt A14 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Golf Clubs, Kid Bike, Trampoline, TV, Storage Boxes, Toys, Tools, Suitcases, Tool Boxes,
Unit D22 Ervin, Monica P. 4318 Pan American FWY NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 Bicycle, Shoes, Bags,
Unit E23 Newman, David 2401 Wellesley Dr NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 Scooter, leather jacket, clothing, bicycle, laundry basket, portable table,
Unit 080 Carabajal, Louie 509 Dallas St se 6 Albuquerque, NM 87108 Bed box spling, lazy boy recliner, clothes, laundry basket, pots, pans, lids, microwave,
Unit 003 Ross Eichel, Lewis 3000 Aztec Rd NE 21 Albuquerque, NM 87107 Bicycle, misc items, tool, duffle bag
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. August 20, 27, 2021