Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m., August 30th, 2021.
The Owner(s) reserves the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase
UNIT: (F446) 10×25 Santiago Gallegos, 1143 Oyster Pl. Oxnard, CA 93030. Furniture, Refrigerator, Boxes, Bags.
UNIT: (E130) 10×10 Manuel Gutierrez, 4925 Rincon Rd. NW Albuquerque, NM 87105. Vacuum Cleaners, Furniture, Coolers, Bed, Boxes, Household Items.
UNIT: (E134) 10×10 Connie D. Kaseta, 2327 LaRue Crt. Tallahassee, Fl. 32303. Furniture, Boxes, Bins, Household Items.
UNIT: (D334) 10×10 Fermin Ruiz-Garcia, 3213 Wingate Meadows Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Toys, Household Items, Boxes.
UNIT: (A078) 5×10 Danielle Trujeque, 7808 Dessert Canyon Pl. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Bins, Clothing, Furniture.
UNIT: (A069) 5×10 Kevin Vigil, 8515 Mesa Camino Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Toys, Boxes, Clothing.
UNIT: (F474) 5×10 Lisa C. Herrera, 4305 Hendrix Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Camping Gear, Bins, Storage Containers, Weights.
UNIT: (A046) 5×10 Mary Naranjo, 10020 Floyd Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Trunk, Electric Fireplace, Christmas Décor.
HCS Pub. August 13, 20, 2021