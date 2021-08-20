Storage Auction
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”
Complete disposal of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire contents
will be disposed on
August 29th, at 2:00 PM
Unit #78 Contents belonging to:
Kristen Johnson
#4 Sierra Vista Ct.
Peralta, NM 87042
Included but not limited to:
Furniture and boxes
Unit #250 Contents belonging to: Phil Tewaheftewa
1007 Sun Circle SW
Albuquerque, NM 87105
Included but not limited to:
Furniture and boxes
Unit #264 Contents belonging to: Esmerelda Contreras
25 El Cerro Rd.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to:
Furniture and boxes
HCS Pub. August 20, 27, 2021