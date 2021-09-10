No. CV 2021 004329
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 004329
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Simon Louise Lott Cain
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Simon Louise Lott Cain, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Simon Louise Lott Cain
Proposed Name
Simon Louise Cain
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable, VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13 day of October 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am,
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Simon Lott Cain
Simon Lott Cain
HCS Pub. September 10, 17, 2021