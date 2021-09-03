No. CV 2021 04964
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 04964
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARY CATHERINE ROMERO A/K/A CATHY M. ROMERO, A/K/A CATHERINE MONTANO, A/K/A CATHY D. MONTANO
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Catherine Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Catherine Romero
Proposed Name
Cathy Montano Romero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 29th day of September 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cathy M. Romero
Cathy M. Romero
HCS Pub. September 3, 10, 2021