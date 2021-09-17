No. CV 2021 05327
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 05327
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ariel Bethany Shogren
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ariel Bethany Shogren, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ariel Bethany Shogren
Proposed Name
Ariel Bethany Stouter
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 25th day of October 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ariel B Shogren
Ariel B Shogren
HCS Pub. September 17, 24, 2021