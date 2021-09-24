No. CV 2021 05442
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 05442
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARY FRANCES HOWARD
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARY FRANCES HOWARD, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Frances Howard
Proposed Name
Maere Frances Ward
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 1st day of November 2021, at the hour of 1:20 p.m.,
TELEPHONE 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Frances Howard
MARY FRANCES HOWARD
HCS Pub. September 24, October 1, 2021