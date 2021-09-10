No. D-202-CV 2021 005019
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 005019
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Emelia Mirabal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Emelia Mirabal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Emelia Mirabal
Proposed Name
Maria Emilia Mirabal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable, District Judge, on the 6th day of October 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hear will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Emelia Mirabal
Emelia Mirabal
HCS Pub. September 10, 17, 2021