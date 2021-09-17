No. D-202-CV 2021 005258
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 005258
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kristin Nicole Townsend
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kristin Nicole Townsend, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kristin Nicole Townsend
Proposed Name
Kristin Rose McCollom
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 13th day of October 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kristin Nicole Townsend
Kristin Nicole Townsend
HCS Pub. September 17, 24, 2021