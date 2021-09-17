No. D-202-CV 2021 005259
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 005259
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Laura Lee Enriquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laura Lee Enriquez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Laura Lee Enriquez
Proposed Name
Laura Lee McCollom
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13th day of October 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Laura Lee Enriquez
Laura Lee Enriquez
HCS Pub. September 17, 24, 2021