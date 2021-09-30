No. D-202-CV 2021 005552
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 005552
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
William Patrick Ford
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that William Patrick Ford, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
William Patrick Ford
Proposed Name
Jessica Joan Ford
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 8th day of November 2021, at the hour of 8:45 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC- PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ William Patrick Ford
William Patrick Ford
HCS Pub. October 1, 8, 2021