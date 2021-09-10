No. D-202-CV 2021 05173
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 05173
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Olivia Lovato
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Olivia Lovato, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Olivia Lovato
Proposed Name
Sam Oliver Lovato
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7th day of October 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Olivia Lovato
Mary Olivia Lovato
HCS Pub. September 10, 17, 2021