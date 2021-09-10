No. D-202-CV-2021-05227
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
No. D-202-CV-2021-05227
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
WILLIAM DONALD CURRIER AND
KAY LEE CURRIER FOR THE NAME CHANGE
OF FAELYNN WILLOW CURRIER,
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that petitioners WILLIAM DONALD CURRIER and KAY LEE CURRIER the parents of FAELYNN WILLOW CURRIER will apply to have FAELYNN WILLOW CURRIER’s name changed to FAITH WILLOW CURRIER in the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico on the 7th day of October, 2021, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., before the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse.
/s/ Ashley Chavez
Ashley Chavez, Security Bailiff
SUBMITTED BY:
s/Richmond L. Neely
RICHMOND L. NEELY
Attorney for Petitioners
P.O. Box 25685
Albuquerque, NM 87125
(505) 243-3727
HCS Pub. September 10, 17, 2021