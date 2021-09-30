NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE OF SALE
Susie Goeden, Trustee of the Joseph B. Pino, Jr. Revocable Trust (“Landlord”) hereby gives notice pursuant to NMSA 1978 Section 48-3-14 that she will sell the following described property at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or lawful money of the United States to satisfy the Landlord’s lien against the property described below. This sale shall be conducted at 5900 Cubero Drive NE, Suite E, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, at 9:00 a.m. on October 29, 2021. The time and place of the sale may be changed by the Landlord at the time of sale. The property described below is being sold to satisfy the landlord’s lien for the indebtedness due in the amount of $19,350.99, plus the costs of the sale. The Landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. The successful bidder must remove the property within twenty-four (24) hours from the date of sale. The property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES. The property to be sold is described as the remaining items located at 5900 Cubero Drive NE, Suite E, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, which was the premises leased by Perfect Teeth / Cubero Dr PC from Landlord, which is:
18 – chairs (including office, table set, and waiting room varieties)
5 – Dental patient chairs, with associated overhanging monitor brackets and lights
4 – Hygienist chairs, with 7 associated air/water tools and 30 airlines
1 – Progeny Preva x-ray machine
1 – DentX x-ray machine
1 – Progeny JB-70 x-ray machine, with associated jacket, square, and neck protectors
1 – UC Dentonic Cleaner/TPC
1 – Rinn Radiograph/Model 72-1212
1 – compressor
1 – K&D Power Rite Machine/Opti workstation
1 – Red Wing Motor machine (sanding)
1 – Leeson sander/grinder (Buffalo model)
1 – oxygen cart, with associated pressure lines
1 – safe
*various kitchen equipment, office supplies, cleaning supplies, dental supplies, trashcans, storage bins
HCS Pub. October 1, 8, 2021