PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage 1st Street 720 1st Street NW Albuquerque, NM 87102 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting September 6th, 2021 at 8 A.M., ending September 13, 2021 at 5 PM
AUCTION: unit A19: 1201 3rd Street NW Albuquerque, NM 87102, shopping carts, clothes, household items, soda.
AUCTION: unit F16: 115 Granite Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, Bed, boxes, household items, bins.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. September 3, 10, 2021