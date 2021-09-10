Home   >   Auctions   >   Storage Auctions   >   PUBLIC AUCTION

PUBLIC AUCTION

September 10, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln sw. Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting September 20th, 2021 at 5 P.M., ending October 4th 2021, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit #H16: Brian Hinkley, 9900 El Patron Rd SW. Albuquerque, nm 87121: Bags,shelf, water heater, tires.
AUCTION: unit #J1: Nanette Davidson, p.o. box 36585. Albuquerque, nm 87176: boxes, paperwork, washer and drier, wheelbarrow.
AUCTION: unit #D45: Irving Fernandez,10716 gentry ln. Albuquerque, nm 87121: suite cases, bags, walker
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. September 10, 17, 2021

