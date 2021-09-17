PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on September 27th, 2021 at 6:00 PM. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ.
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage Unit 541: Rebecca L. Gutierrez : 10232 Shawna St NW Albuquerque, NM 87114: household.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. September 17, 24, 2021