Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111 on Thursday the 14th day of October, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 90009 Ponder, Michael D PO Box 90845 Albuquerque, NM 87199: Large Apple Monitor, pots and pans, 4 wheel dolly, electronics.
Unit 22004 Crawford, Kymberlie 11315 Del Rey Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87122: Furniture, totes, boxes.
Unit 27001 Brandt, Michael (Scott) 10331 Hotel Ave #225 Albuquerque, NM 87123: Air Compressor, power tools, tool carts.
Unit 10045 Franco, Janalle 9000 Veranda Rd NE Apt 24 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Walker, luggage, hampers, bins, boxes.
Unit 60061 Maxey, Ryan 9621 Villa del Rey NE Albuquerque, NM 87111: Furniture, skate board, kitchen ware, ice chest, luggage.
Unit 30016 Maxey, Ryan 9621 Villa del Rey NE Albuquerque, NM 87111: Armoire, bicycle, luggage, hoop, boxes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 24, October 1, 2021